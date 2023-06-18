Technology

Nothing Phone (1) v/s Phone (2): All expected changes

The Phone (2) is likely to go on sale on July 18 (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing will introduce its second-generation smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2) on July 11. While the launch is still a few weeks away, the brand has already revealed the teaser of the device, giving us a glimpse of how it'll look. The Phone (2) is claimed to be a "premium" offering. Here are some potential improvements it might bring over the Phone (1).

The device will have a revamped Glyph interface

The Phone (2) will sport a more rounded aluminum frame as opposed to Phone (1) which has a flat frame. It will also have a 2.5D curved front and back for a better grip. As per leaked renders and the official teaser, Glyph elements will also be revamped. The handset will sport segmented lighting compared to Phone (1), which has continuous LED strips.

It'll get a slightly bigger display

The Phone (2) will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a fingerprint scanner concealed under the display, similar to Phone (1). However, it'll have a 0.15-inch bigger display than its predecessor, possibly a 6.7-inch. To recall, Phone (1) had a 6.55-inch screen. The device will feature a Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Corning's protection.

The handset will offer some improvements in the camera department

The Phone (2) may retain a 50MP (OIS) primary camera, similar to the Phone (1), accompanied by an ultra-wide sensor, whose resolution is unclear at the moment. Up front, it is said to have a 32MP shooter. As per the renders, the handset will offer a dual-tone LED flash. Also, it'll include camera features like Raw HDR and 4K videos at 60fps.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip will be at the helm

The Phone (2) will be backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, delivering better performance than Phone (1), which houses a Snapdragon 778G+ processor. The handset may have up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It'll boot Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0, and get three years of OS updates. The device will house a bigger 4,700mAh battery with wired/wireless charging support.

How Phone (2) will fare against Phone (1) and others

The Phone (2) will bear several customary upgrades in various departments, to entice Phone (1) or other Android smartphone users. Compared to its predecessor, the Phone (2) will have a larger display, more optimized cameras, a superior chipset, and a bigger battery. It'll also offer more customization options for the Glyph interface. All this will make it a worthy upgrade over the Phone (1).