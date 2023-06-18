Technology

Google now allows third-party 'smart chips' integration in Docs

Google now allows third-party 'smart chips' integration in Docs

Written by Akash Pandey June 18, 2023 | 12:58 pm 2 min read

Third-party 'smart chips' were introduced last year

Google is now allowing users to embed third-party 'smart chips' into Docs. The feature is available to both Google Workspace users and those with personal Google accounts. People can now view third-party app data inside Docs. To recall, the tech giant announced the facility last year, as a part of the ongoing "smart canvas" redesign of its office suite.

Why does this story matter?

'Smart chips' is a feature that lets users add, view, and interact with crucial data from third-party apps directly in Google Docs. It was announced as a component of the smart canvas expansion and is now accessible to the general public. The status of work from various sources can be easily checked by collaborators thanks to third-party integrations from Atlassian, Figma, and others.

How to embed third-party smart chips?

To use third-party 'smart chips,' an administrator or user must first install a partner's add-on from the Google Workspace Marketplace. Further, grab a share link from the third-party source and paste it into the doc. Now, press the "tab" key. Doing so will insert a smart chip into the document and enable individuals to preview the app's critical info and work status.

Factors to consider before getting started

As an administrator, you can create and use a third-party smart chip only if the developer has enabled it for that application. Also, you need to install the add-on for that particular application to make sure end users have access. If you're a user trying to use this feature, ensure your admin has installed or allowed specific add-ons for third-party applications.

How chips are implemented depends on developers

In general, a developer determines how the chips are implemented. For instance, the Workspace Marketplace page states that Figma "allows users to pull interactive previews of Figma/FigJam files into Google Docs." Once the integration is up and running, hover over the link, and it'll pop up with a preview image of the project along with who created it and when was it last updated.

The feature is now available to all

The ability to embed third-party 'smart chips' is now available to all Google Workspace customers and individuals with personal Google accounts. Earlier, it was limited to select parties.