OPPO Reno10 series launched in India: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey July 10, 2023 | 01:28 pm 2 min read

OPPO Reno10 series will get three Android upgrades (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has finally announced the Reno10 series in India, two months after introducing it in China. The line-up comprises three smartphones—the vanilla Reno10, Reno10 Pro, and the Reno10 Pro+, aimed at buyers in three different segments. The upper-end Reno10 Pro and Reno10 Pro+ cost Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. The price of the vanilla Reno10 will be revealed on July 20.

The devices have an in-display fingerprint reader

OPPO Reno10 features a center-aligned punch-hole cutout and an under-display fingerprint scanner. At the back, the smartphones offer a glossy panel, and an oval-shaped, protruding camera island. The handsets are offered in Silver Gray color. The Reno10 Pro and Reno10 Pro+ models also get a Glossy Purple trim, whereas the Ice Blue variant is exclusive to Reno10.

They offer a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Reno10 series sports a 6.74-inch OLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Reno10 and Reno10 Pro get a Full-HD+ resolution, along with 950-nits and 1,400-nits of peak brightness, respectively. The Reno10 Pro+ variant bears a QHD+ resolution with a maximum brightness of 1,400-nits. The 240Hz touch sampling rate is common across all three models.

The Pro models boast a Sony IMX890 main sensor

The Reno10 and Reno10 Pro feature 64MP Omnivision OV64B and 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 primary sensors, respectively, with 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP (2x) telephoto lens. The Reno10 Pro+ flaunts a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 64MP (OIS) Omnivision OV64B periscope lens with 3x optical and 120x digital zoom. Up front, all three have a 32MP camera.

The handsets boot Android 13

In India, the Reno10 uses Dimensity 7050 chipset. The Reno10 Pro and Reno10 Pro+ are powered by Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoCs, respectively. The handsets ship with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. The Reno10 and Reno10 Pro pack 5,000mAh and 4,500mAh batteries with 67W and 80W fast-charging abilities, respectively. The Reno10 Pro+ model houses a 4,700mAh battery with 100W rapid charging support.

What about their pricing and availability?

The Reno10 Pro and Reno10 Pro+ are offered in a sole 12GB/256GB configuration, priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. The handsets will be up for grabs starting July 13 via Flipkart. The price of the vanilla Reno10 will be revealed on July 20.