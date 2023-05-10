Technology

POCO F5 v/s OnePlus 11R: Flagship killers compared

POCO F5 v/s OnePlus 11R: Flagship killers compared

Written by Akash Pandey May 10, 2023, 03:10 pm 3 min read

POCO F5 gets higher-frequency PWM Dimming (1,920Hz v/s 1,440Hz) than OnePlus 11R

The POCO F5 is now official in the Indian market. It packs a segment-leading AMOLED screen, 64MP (OIS) camera, flagship-level chipset, latest Android OS version, up to 7GB of vRAM, 67W fast-charging, and more. The handset offers an interesting set of specifications for under Rs. 30,000. However, is it any better than the flagship killer, OnePlus 11R? Let's compare the two to find out.

The OnePlus 11R has an in-display fingerprint scanner

The POCO F5 has a top-centered punch-hole, IP53 protection, thin bezels, and a power button-embedded biometric reader. The OnePlus 11R features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an Alert Slider. The POCO F5 is slimmer (7.9mm v/s 8.7mm) and lighter (181g v/s 204g) than OnePlus 11R. Both devices house dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The POCO F5 features a 12-bit AMOLED screen

The POCO F5 offers a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 12-bit AMOLED panel. The OnePlus 11R has a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1240x2772 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display. Both support up to 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. However, OnePlus 11R has higher peak brightness (1,450-nits v/s 1,000-nits) and better response rate (360Hz v/s 240Hz) than POCO F5. Contrarily, the POCO model includes adaptive HDR and Dolby Vision.

The devices have an optically stabilized main camera

The POCO F5 and OnePlus 11R have 64MP and 50MP primary cameras, respectively, with optical image stabilization. The main shooter is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP macro lens, along with an LED flash. Up front, they have a 16MP camera.

The OnePlus 11R offers 100W superfast charging

The POCO F5 is backed by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, whereas the OnePlus 11R houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, both with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The handsets boot Android 13 with MIUI 14 and OxygenOS 13 on top, respectively. They pack a 5,000mAh battery, with POCO F5 supporting 67W fast-charging and OnePlus 11R with a 100W rapid charging ability.

POCO F5, OnePlus 11R: Pricing and availability

The POCO F5 costs Rs. 29,999 for its 8GB/256GB model. The upper-end 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. The device will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting May 16. Buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 discount with ICICI Bank debit/credit cards. The OnePlus 11R bears a price tag of Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB trims, respectively.

Which one offers a better value for your money?

The POCO F5 seems more considerable. The feature-rich phone is capable enough to handle heavy gaming sessions, binge-watching, and other day-to-day tasks. Additionally, with discounts it becomes Rs. 13,000 less expensive than OnePlus 11R. It has a dedicated vapor chamber cooling system, Dolby-loaded goodies, X-axis linear motor, Hi-Res wired/wireless audio certification, IR Blaster, and more, which make it a top-notch choice under Rs. 30,000.