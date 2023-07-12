Technology

Leaked renders reveal OnePlus 12's design and Hasselblad-tuned periscope camera

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 12, 2023 | 07:12 pm 2 min read

The handset could make its global debut in early 2024 (Photo credit: OnLeaks)

There has been a lot of buzz around OnePlus's upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12. It is expected to debut in China in the coming months. Now, prolific tipster @OnLeaks has shared the renders of the handset, giving us our first look at the device. It will be the first smartphone from the company to offer a dedicated periscope zoom camera.

OnePlus 12 will have a center-positioned punch-hole for selfie camera

In comparison to OnePlus 11, the upcoming 12 will have two key design changes. Up front, the selfie camera will be housed in the top-center part instead of the top-left corner. At the back, the triple camera module will be redesigned to house a new periscope telephoto lens. The LED flash will be placed outside the circular camera hub.

The device could sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz display

The relocation of the selfie camera is not a surprise considering this is in line with the company's latest smartphones such as the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Nord 3. The OnePlus 12 may also sport thinner bezels as compared to its predecessor. It could feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. An in-display fingerprint scanner will also be available.

A 50MP main camera is rumored

OnePlus 12 could boast a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP wide-angle sensor, and a 64MP Omnivision OV64B periscope zoom lens. For reference, OnePlus 11 has a triple rear camera module featuring a 50MP main snapper, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and 32MP telephoto lens.

It could be fueled by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

In addition, OnePlus 12 will get notable hardware improvements. The smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which will be released around October this year. The device is likely to run on Android 13 layered with the company's OxygenOS UI. It could also pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

OnePlus 12: When will it go official?

OnePlus 12 is expected to be announced in China in December. It could arrive in India and other markets in early 2024. For reference, the OnePlus 11 was launched in China on January 4, 2023, and it debuted in India on February 7. We expect the handset to start at around Rs. 60,000. The OnePlus 11 was launched here starting at Rs. 56,999.