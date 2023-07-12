Technology

IT giant Wipro to train 250,000 employees on AI

Written by Athik Saleh July 12, 2023 | 06:01 pm 2 min read

Wipro has announced $1 billion worth investment in AI over the next three years

In the past few months, we have seen Indian IT services firms ramping up their artificial intelligence (AI) efforts. From AI-based platforms to upskilling, companies have been very active. Now, Wipro has jumped on the AI bandwagon. The company will invest $1 billion to enhance its AI capabilities and train all of its employees on AI. It also announced ai360, an AI-first ecosystem.

Why does this story matter?

Wipro's new announcements come at a time when its rivals Infosys and TCS have been busy updating their AI portfolio. Infosys recently launched Topaz, a generative AI platform to help businesses. Meanwhile, TCS has announced partnerships with Google and Microsoft to improve its AI capabilities. Therefore, it only makes sense for Wipro to make similar moves.

Wipro will enhance its AI and big data capabilities

Wipro will invest $1 billion over the next three years to enhance its AI, big data, and analytics capabilities. The company will also use it to advance research and development, its FullStride Cloud service, and build new consulting capabilities. The firm's aim through the investments is to help clients adapt to AI and unlock new value. It will also accelerate investments in cutting-edge start-ups.

Company will start accelerator program for generative AI-focused start-ups

The company also plans to launch an accelerator program called GenAI Seed Accelerator. Through the program, Wipro will help generative AI-focused start-ups with the training needed to be enterprise-ready. As part of its AI goals, the firm will train its 250,000 employees on the fundamentals of AI and responsible use of AI over the next 12 months.

ai360 will rival Infosys's Topaz

Wipro ai360 has been introduced to rival the likes of Infosys's Topaz and Tech Mahindra's Generative AI studio. With ai360, the company aims to integrate AI into every platform, tool, and solution used internally and provided to clients. The company said it will leverage capabilities across cloud, AI, design, cybersecurity, and engineering to develop AI solutions.

Wipro's innovation hub, Lab45, will be part of ai360

Lab45, Wipro's innovation hub, will be an integral part of the ai360 ecosystem. The company will provide clients with talent, training, scale, research, and co-innovation capabilities through ai360 to accelerate AI adoption. The firm said it will also develop a curriculum to help its employees upskill. The curriculum will map out the complete AI journey for different roles.