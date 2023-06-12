Technology

Sam Altman's comment on India's AI capability: How Indians reacted

Written by Athik Saleh June 12, 2023 | 05:53 pm 3 min read

Sam Altman's India visit was nothing short of eventful. From meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to taking a dig at ChatGPT, he constantly made headlines. However, what drew the most attention was something he said about India's ability to build a foundational model like the one ChatGPT is based on. Let's look at what Altman said and how India's leading voices reacted to it.

Why does this story matter?

ChatGPT's success has got companies and countries aspiring to build something similar. Everyone wants a competitive edge in the AI revolution, and OpenAI has emerged as the benchmark for that. The past few months have seen Altman's stature grow from a start-up CEO to one of the leading figures in AI. Therefore, his words carry a lot of weight when it comes to AI.

Altman was asked whether Indian start-ups can build foundational models

During an event, Rajan Anandan, the former Google VP for India and South East Asia, asked Altman whether he sees a "start-up from India building foundational AI models." "Where is it that a team from India, with three super-smart engineers having not 100, but $10 million each could actually build something truly substantial?" Anandan added.

It is 'hopeless' to compete with OpenAI: Altman

Altman's reply to this question is behind the current controversy. According to him, it is "hopeless" to compete with OpenAI in training foundational models. "You shouldn't try, and it's your job to like trying anyway," he added. "5,000 years of Indian entrepreneurship has shown us that we should never underestimate the Indian entrepreneur. We do intend to try," Anandan later wrote on Twitter.

Altman's response gained traction after Tech Mahindra 'accepted the challenge'

Altman's response gained more traction after Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurmani tweeted about the same. "OpenAI founder Sam Altman said it's pretty hopeless for Indian companies to try and compete with them," he wrote. "CHALLENGE ACCEPTED," Gurmani added. Indian Twitterati had mixed reactions to Gurmani's post. Some called Altman "arrogant," while others agreed with what the OpenAI CEO said.

Altman doesn't understand India's AI capabilities: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said Altman should not be considered "anything more than an important man in AI." "He's certainly not going to be the last word on what India's aspirations for AI are going to be," Chandrasekhar said. He added that Altman does not have an understanding of India's AI capabilities.

India must accept reality: Unacademy CEO

Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal, however, agreed with Altman. "We didn't build a global Social Network or an Operating System or a Browser or Cloud Infra. Yet we are so offended by @sama's statement," Munjal wrote. He said India must "accept the reality." "We need to build a better ecosystem for the next OpenAI to come out of India," he added.

Altman said his response was taken out of context

Under Gurmani's tweet, Altman issued a clarification. "This is really taken out of context!" he wrote. According to Altman, the question was about competing against OpenAI with $10 million. "The right question is what a startup can do that's never been done before, that will contribute a new thing to the world," Altman wrote in another tweet.

