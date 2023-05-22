Technology

AI-based Airchat app wants to make social media 'social' again

Written by Athik Saleh May 22, 2023, 06:18 pm 3 min read

Airchat is a mix of different mediums of social media

There is a new app in town, and it aims to put 'social' back in social media. Dubbed Airchat, the app is a mix of different social media apps, including Clubhouse and TikTok. What makes Airchat an interesting addition to social apps is the presence of AI to improve the user experience. Let's take a look at what Airchat is all about.

Why does this story matter?

We live in a world where there are plenty of social media apps. Once distinct, most of these apps now have overlapping uses.

One common theme present in social media apps of today is their transformation into something more than social media. In that process, many of them have lost their identity.

Airchat promises to take us to the root of social media.

Airchat has moderated chat rooms on various topics

What Airchat is offering is the ability to "push to talk" anytime you want. Users of the app can communicate with others either through videos or Clubhouse-like podcasts. The app has moderated chat rooms for various topics. People can join the chat room of their choice and engage in conversations with speakers directly. They can also simply listen to conversations.

Every chat is divided into multiple messages

What makes Airchat's rooms special is every chat is divided into multiple messages or sections. Users have the option to reply, like, or listen to a specific message in a long chat. Airchat's content is not limited to audio and video. There are text-based rooms as well. The app uses AI to suggest content to users.

There are private and public rooms

The app focuses on the privacy of users as well. There are private, public, and open rooms. The creator of a room can determine the privacy setting of the room.

AI-generated transcripts and image backgrounds are provided

Airchat puts a lot of emphasis on generative AI. Every chat on Airchat, be it audio or video, comes with an AI-generated transcript. The app now offers translations of transcripts as well. The involvement of AI does not end there. Users can generate image backgrounds for their chats. The image will match the transcript of the chat.

Airchat is currently available on iOS

Airchat is currently available as a closed beta on iOS. Interested people can join the waitlist for the app by going to https://www.getairchat.com/. An Android version of the app is currently in the making.

Check out this tweet from Airchat co-founder Naval Ravikant