Technology

NASA shares details of 5 asteroids hurtling toward Earth today

NASA shares details of 5 asteroids hurtling toward Earth today

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 22, 2023, 06:17 pm 3 min read

The asteroids are not expected to cause any harm (Photo credit: NASA)

As many as five asteroids, ranging from 36 to 300 feet, are headed in the direction of our home planet. Fortunately, these space rocks are not expected to cause any harm and will pass Earth safely, according to NASA. Out of the five asteroids, 2023 KS will be closest to the Earth, coming closer than the Moon.

Why does this story matter?

Thanks to the recent advancements in planetary defense, we don't have to worry about future asteroid attacks.

NASA is working on a Near-Earth Object (NEO) Surveyor which will hunt for asteroids and comets that pose a threat to Earth.

The telescope will survey 90% of asteroids, 460 feet in size or larger that come within 48 million kilometers of the Earth's orbit.

What are potentially hazardous objects?

NASA regularly tracks asteroids and comets that will make "relatively close approaches to Earth." Objects which come within 7.5 million kilometers—or 19.5 times the distance to the Moon—are monitored. For reference, the average distance between Earth and the Moon is about 3,85,000 kilometers An object which measures larger than about 150 meters and approaches Earth within this distance is called a potentially hazardous object.

Asteroid 2023 KS will come as close as 2,35,000km

Asteroid 2023 KS will make its closest approach to Earth, among all the five asteroids. It belongs to the Apollo-class asteroid since it crosses Earth's orbit. The bus-sized space rock, measuring roughly 36 feet, will cross our planet at a distance of approximately 235,000km, coming closer than the Moon. It will be traveling at a speed of 18km/s when it whizzes past us.

Asteroid 2023 JK3 measures roughly 93 feet

Asteroid 2023 JK3, the size of an airplane, will safely cross us at a distance of 622,000km. The asteroid has made close approaches to Earth several times in the past, per NASA. The 93-foot asteroid will be cruising at 4.65km/s as it shoots past the planet. It belongs to the Aten class of asteroids, meaning its orbit can bring it relatively close to Earth.

Asteroid 2023 KQ is about the size of an airplane

Asteroid 2023 KQ has crossed our planet before. The asteroid which measures roughly 110 feet has made close approaches to Earth and Venus since 1912, according to the data provided by NASA. Today, the airplane-sized asteroid will come as close as roughly 51,70,000km to our planet and will be traveling with an average velocity of 6.41km/s.

2021 JK7 also belongs to the Apollo class of asteroids

Asteroid 2021 JK7, which measures approximately 150 feet, will cross Earth at a safe distance of 63,80,000km. The space rock is hurtling toward us at a speed of roughly 23km/s. The asteroid has whizzed past our planet two times before, once in 2019 and once in 2021, per NASA. Similar to asteroid 2023 KS, it also belongs to the Apollo class of asteroids.

Asteroid 2023 GY2 measures 300 feet

Asteroid 2023 GY2 will cross Earth at 69,40,000km. Measuring approximately 300 feet, the space rock is the largest among the five asteroids which will cross Earth today. The building-sized object will be traveling at approximately 11.34km/s. The asteroid could cross us again in the future. The next time it will make a close approach is in April 2030.