How victims of Odisha train accident were identified using AI

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 11, 2023 | 03:45 pm 3 min read

Authorities used AI-based technology to identify Odisha train accident victims

The triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore threw multiple challenges for the authorities, and the biggest one was the identification of scores of bodies. Many of them were in a poor state—disfigured and parts missing—making it impossible for families to claim them. However, a joint team of officials and experts found a solution. They decided to use artificial intelligence (AI), which became a game-changer.

Why does this story matter?

On June 2, at around 7:00 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Balasore after colliding with a goods train. Following that, a Yeshwanthpur-Howrah train collided with the wrecked coaches, causing the derailment of three-four of its coaches, resulting in chaos. The crash killed nearly 290 people and injured over 900. Scores of bodies were trapped, and some were beyond recognition.

Assistance from experts sought after multiple ministries met

Soon after the recovery of disfigured bodies from the accident site, officials from numerous ministries, including railways, telecommunications, and information technology, convened. They agreed to take the assistance of relevant experts in the identification of victims. They contacted the experts from the cyber cell and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), who recommended the use of artificial intelligence.

AI-based Sanchar Saathi, SIM triangulation tool helped identify victims

Aadhaar specialists reportedly collected fingerprints from the nearly 65 deceased passengers and connected them to the AI-based "Sanchar Saathi" system. In several cases, identification could not be determined using an Aadhaar card because the skin on their fingers was destroyed. Then a SIM card triangulation was deployed. Later, this method was incorporated into Sanchar Saathi, and the identities were determined based on mobile connections.

Railways successfully used Sanchar Saathi in 45 cases: Expert

According to cyber specialist Prasant Sahoo, the Indian Railways was successful in identifying 45 bodies out of 64 bodies on which Sanchar Saathi was used. This AI technique could deduce victims' cell numbers and Aadhaar IDs from photos of their bodies; then, their family members were contacted. Earlier, the same technology was used to detect fake pre-registered SIM cards in Odisha.

What is Sanchar Saathi?

Sanchar Saathi is a Department of Telecommunications initiative that allows users to know the mobile connections allocated in their name, cancel unnecessary connections, block/trace missing mobile phones, and confirm the authenticity of devices when purchasing a new/old mobile phone. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated this system a few days ago, where the phone number of an accident victim was retrieved through their image.

