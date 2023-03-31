Politics

Odisha: BJD fields slain Naba Das's daughter for Jharsuguda bypoll

Odisha: BJD fields slain Naba Das's daughter for Jharsuguda bypoll

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 31, 2023, 08:19 pm 1 min read

Dipali Das is the daughter of late Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (Photo credit: Twitter/@BYJD_Odisha)

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday nominated Dipali Das, the daughter of late Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, as the candidate for the upcoming bypoll to Odisha's Jharsuguda Assembly constituency. The announcement comes amid the Opposition's attack on CM Naveen Patnaik's government over Das's murder case. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are yet to announce their candidates.

Das was killed by police officer on January 29

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the bypoll will take place on May 10, and the counting of votes will be held on May 13. To note, Das was fatally shot by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopalkrushna Das on January 29 this year. He was shot twice in the chest and later died while receiving treatment. The ASI reportedly suffered from bipolar disorder.