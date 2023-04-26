Technology

Best smartwatches in India under Rs. 5,000: Check them out

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 26, 2023

The Realme Watch 3 Pro offers standalone GPS (Photo credit: Realme)

Do you want a smartwatch with all the necessary sensors, a decent display, and a long battery, without spending a lot? Well, brands like Realme, OnePlus, Amazfit, and others have some good offerings in store for you, that check all the right boxes and effectively handle day-to-day tasks. Here are some of the top smartwatches you can buy in India for under Rs. 5,000.

While more people are incorporating smart and healthy routines into their daily lifestyles, tech companies are now leveraging the market to offer fitness-focused wearables such as smartwatches across various price points.

The demand for smartwatches has skyrocketed in India, particularly in the sub-Rs. 5,000 segment It is now overrun with a variety of offerings, making budget-conscious consumers perplexed over which one to choose.

Boult Rover: Priced at Rs. 2,999

The Boult Rover has a zinc alloy build, a circular dial with right-facing push buttons, and IP68-rated protection. The watch offers a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) AMOLED panel with 600-nit peak brightness, and Always-on functionality. It gets Bluetooth 5.2 support, and houses an in-built speaker and microphone. The wearable sports 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, blood pressure monitoring, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring.

The Boult Rover allows 100+ sports modes, 150+ cloud-based watch faces, and sedentary and water reminders. On a single charge, it can deliver 10 days of usage and a one-day usage with heavy calling.

NoiseFit Halo: Offered at Rs. 3,999

The NoiseFit Halo has a metallic body, with a circular dial, two right-aligned push buttons, a speaker, and a microphone. The IP68 rating protects the watch against dust and water. It features a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED panel, with Always-on support, and 150+ face options. The fitness wearable offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, along with Noise's TruSync technology for seamless pairing and low power consumption.

The NoiseFit Halo allows smart notifications, a phone finder, music playback, and a range of convenience-related features. It includes 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, step counter, blood pressure monitor, and sleep tracking. The watch delivers 7-day usage per charge.

Amazfit POP 2: Available at Rs. 3,999

The Amazfit POP 2 has a squircle design, an aluminum-alloy body, a right-mounted crown, and 5ATM water resistance. The wearable sports a 1.78-inch HD (368x448 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen, with an always-on display feature and 150 watch faces. It boots Zepp OS, and includes a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, 10 days of usage, 100+ sports modes, and Bluetooth 5.2.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Costs Rs. 4,999

The OnePlus Nord Watch has a squircle body, a metal casing, and a side-facing crown. It has an IP68 rating for protection against water. It gets a 1.78-inch (368x448 pixels) AMOLED display, featuring a 60Hz refresh rate, 500-nits brightness, 326ppi pixel density, and 100 watch faces compatibility. It includes Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, 105 sports modes, health-on-demand features, female health tracking, and 10-day battery backup.

Realme Watch 3 Pro: Selling at Rs. 4,999

The Realme Watch 3 Pro has a rectangular design, and a right-facing push button. It enjoys 5ATM water resistance. It comes with a 1.78-inch (368x448 pixels) AMOLED display, a 325ppi pixel density, 500-nits brightness, and 100+ watch faces. The watch offers a standalone GPS, a comprehensive health monitoring suite, and 110+ sports modes. It boots Realme UI for Watch and offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.