X restores rapper Kanye West's account after last year's ban

Written by Athik Saleh July 31, 2023 | 12:40 pm 1 min read

Ye was banned from X for posting an antisemitic image

Kanye West's (legally Ye) account on social media platform X is back in action after being banned last year for sharing an antisemitic image. Ye promised not to post hateful content, but he won't be able to monetize his posts or have ads appear alongside them. X recently rolled out an ad-revenue sharing program. Ye hasn't posted anything since his account was reinstated.

Ye's restoration without monetization could affect future decisions

Ye was kicked off erstwhile Twitter for sharing an image of a Nazi Swastika merged with the Star of David. X's choice to bring back Kanye's account without monetization could have some interesting consequences. With X's new ad revenue-sharing program requiring certain eligibility, it'll be intriguing to see how this decision shapes future policies on account bans and restorations.

Elon Musk has made controversial account restoration decisions

Elon Musk has made waves with his decisions to restore controversial accounts like former President Donald Trump, right-wing academic Jordan Peterson, and social media influencer Andrew Tate. Twitter recently faced backlash for reinstating Dominick McGee's account, which had shared an image of child sexual abuse. Ye currently has over 31 million followers on the microblogging platform.