Garena Free Fire MAX's July 31 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey July 31, 2023 | 10:00 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has improved the in-game combat scenario by offering free gaming accessories. Every day, the developers introduce a fresh set of redeemable codes that let players unlock exclusive rewards for free. The bonuses allow individuals to customize characters or weapons, increasing the chances of survival and improving the overall gaming experience. Here are the codes for July 31.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is immensely popular in the Android community. It accounts for more than 100 million downloads and has a favorable rating of 4.3/5 on the Google Play Store. Hence, as a token of appreciation, creators disseminate redeemable codes on a daily basis. Using the codes, players can redeem in-game items without paying a penny.

Codes are valid for a limited timeframe

Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed through the rewards redemption site only by using the official login credentials. The site doesn't allow code redemption with Guest IDs. Each redeemable code has a single-use restriction per account. The 12/15-digit codes are valid for a limited duration and must be redeemed between 12-18 hours. They can be claimed only by players on the Indian servers.

Check out the codes for July 31

Here are the Free Fire MAX codes for July 31. Use them to collect free rewards. FFICJGW9NKYT, PCNF5CQBAJLK, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, GCNVA2PDRGRZ. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, 3IBBMSL7AK8G, B3G7A22TWDR7X, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9. MCPW2D2WKWF2, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFIC33NTEUKA. VNY3MQWNKEGU, FF1164XNJZ2V.

How to redeem codes?

Head to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption webpage (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Access your gaming account using your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK credentials. Now, type a code into the text field, click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For each successful redemption, you'll receive a reward that can be picked up from the game's mail/notification panel.

Some alternatives to Free Fire MAX

If you want to try battle royale games other than Free Fire MAX, visit the Google Play Store and check out titles such as BGMI, New State Mobile, and Call of Duty. Each one promotes a different set of features and experiences.