Technology

Redmi 12 5G's debut on August 1: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey July 31, 2023 | 03:30 am 2 min read

The Redmi 12 5G will be IP53-rated (Photo credit: Mi)

Redmi is all set to launch its latest budget smartphones in India under the Redmi 12 series. The lineup will include 4G and 5G models, which will be targeted at buyers of two different segments. Now, ahead of the launch, the leaks have revealed the specifications and expected pricing for the 5G counterpart. Here's everything we know about the device.

Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi's sub-brand, Redmi, has a strong presence in India's mid-range smartphone market. The new offering will strengthen the brand's position in the segment. It will be aimed at customers seeking an entry-level 5G phone with good features as per the price point. The Redmi 12 5G will compete against the likes of Motorola G73, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, and others in the segment.

The device will sport a 90Hz LCD panel

The Redmi 12 5G will have a top-centered punch-hole cutout, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the back, it will have a "Crystal Glass Design." The device is tipped to get a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 550-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 8.17mm in thickness and weigh 199g.

It will feature a 50MP primary camera

The Redmi 12 5G will reportedly include 50MP main camera, accompanied by a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it could offer a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery

As per the Geekbench listing, Redmi 12 5G will use Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device will boot Android 13 with MIUI custom skin. Under the hood, it will house a 5,000mAh battery which will support 18W charging. Wireless connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Price and availability

The price and availability details of the Redmi 12 5G will be revealed at the time of launch, which will happen on August 1. It is expected to debut at around Rs. 15,000, which will make it a solid competitor in the entry-level 5G segment.