How Realme 11 Pro fares against the 11 Pro+

Written by Akash Pandey June 17, 2023 | 02:43 pm 2 min read

Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ house a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Realme)

The Realme 11 Pro series is now on sale in India. While the regular 11 Pro is targeted at buyers looking to replace their outdated mid-tier Android device, the upper-end 11 Pro+ caters to the needs of customers seeking a premium smartphone experience under Rs. 30,000. Both phones bear similarities as well as differences. Let's find out which one will work best for you.

The handsets sport a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an under-display fingerprint reader. They have a 93.65% screen-to-body ratio and double-reinforced glass protection. The devices boast a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 950-nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. They offer a 360Hz touch response rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The 11 Pro+ has a 200MP main camera with OIS

The Realme 11 Pro features a 100MP (f/1.75, OIS) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The Realme 11 Pro+ is equipped with a 200MP (f/1.69, OIS) Samsung HP3 main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, the 11 Pro+ has a higher resolution 32MP (f/2.45) camera, as opposed to the 11 Pro's 16MP (f/2.45) shooter.

A Dimensity 7050 processor is at the helm

The Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ are powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset, mated with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The devices boot Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 baked on top. Under the hood, they house a 5,000mAh battery. However, the 11 Pro+ supports faster charging (100W v/s 67W) than the 11 Pro.

Realme 11 Pro series: Price and availability

The Realme 11 Pro is priced at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 27,999 for 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively. Buyers can get flat Rs. 1,500 off on the 8GB/128GB model. The Realme 11 Pro+ costs Rs. 27,999 for its 8GB/256GB model. The 12GB/256GB trim costs Rs. 29,999. Customers can avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount via HDFC/ICICI Bank cards on the base trim.

Which one should you consider?

Both Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ sport a premium-looking design, a curved display, a capable primary camera, an efficient chipset, and a long-lasting battery. However, we are inclined more toward the 11 Pro+ due to a higher resolution main shooter, better selfie camera, and faster charging support. In addition, the bank offer makes it even more worth considering when compared to 11 Pro.