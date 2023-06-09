Technology

Realme 11 Pro+ v/s POCO F5: Which smartphone is better

Realme 11 Pro+ v/s POCO F5: Which smartphone is better

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 09, 2023, 12:48 pm 3 min read

The Realme 11 Pro+ and POCO F5 are equipped with Dolby Atmos-tuned dual speakers. The F5 also gets a 3.5mm jack.

The Realme 11 Pro+ has finally launched in the Indian market after weeks of teasers. The device has an appealing design, a high-resolution primary camera, and a range of new-age features. At Rs. 27,999, the Realme 11 Pro+ competes with the likes of POCO F5, which offers segment-leading performance for its price. Here's our head-on comparison between the two rivals.

The Realme 11 Pro+ has an in-display fingerprint sensor

The Realme 11 Pro+ and POCO F5 sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and thin bezels. The former enjoys an in-display fingerprint reader, whereas the latter gets a side-mounted scanner. The 11 Pro+ looks better, but it misses the IP53-rated water resistance available on POCO F5. Also, the F5 is marginally slimmer (7.9mm v/s 8.2mm) and lighter (181g v/s 183) than the 11 Pro+.

The POCO F5 has a 120Hz, 12-bit AMOLED screen

The Realme 11 Pro+ has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED panel with 2,160Hz PWM dimming. In comparison, the POCO F5 has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ 12-bit AMOLED screen with 1,920Hz PWM dimming and Gorilla Glass 5. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz response rate, and HDR10+ certification. The F5 also gets Dolby Vision with higher peak brightness (1,000-nits v/s 950-nits) than 11 Pro+.

The Realme model boasts a 200MP (OIS) main camera

The Realme 11 Pro+ is equipped with a 200MP (f/1.69, OIS) Samsung HP3 main sensor. In comparison, the POCO F5 has a 64MP (f/1.79, OIS) OmniVision OV64B primary snapper. Both handsets also have an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, the Realme 11 Pro+ has a higher resolution 32MP (f/2.45) camera than POCO F5's 16MP (f/2.45) shooter.

A Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC powers the POCO F5

The Realme 11 Pro+ is backed by Dimensity 7050 chipset, with LPDDR4X RAM. The POCO F5 houses a Snapdragon 7+ Gen SoC, with LPDDR5 RAM. The UFS 3.1 storage format is common to both. The devices boot Android 13, with Realme UI 4.0 and MIUI 14, respectively. Both pack a 5,000mAh battery. However, the 11 Pro+ supports faster charging (100W v/s 67W) than F5.

How much do the handsets cost?

The Realme 11 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 27,999 for its 8GB/256GB model. The 12GB/256GB trim costs Rs. 29,999. The device is currently up for pre-orders with Rs. 1,500 HDFC/ICICI Bank discount. The POCO F5 is offered in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, which cost Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. Buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 discount on select bank cards.

Which smartphone should you consider?

If you want a performance-focused device with an excellent display, a capable processor, a dedicated cooling system, crisp haptics, and faster RAM format, go for the POCO F5. If gaming is not your primary concern, you can get the Realme 11 Pro+. Under Rs. 30,000, you can also check out Motorola Edge 40.