Google's Pixel 6, 7 line-ups facing overheating, battery drainage issues

Written by Akash Pandey May 15, 2023, 12:28 pm 3 min read

Google should release a fix soon

Google's Pixel 6 and 7 series models are witnessing battery drain and overheating issues, as per several posts appearing on Reddit, Twitter, and the Google Support Forum. The handsets are overheating and depleting the battery percentage even in the idle state. People are reporting massive power usage by the Google app after they updated their devices to the May security patch.

Why does this story matter?

Google is known for fast update deliveries with exclusive features.

However, the latest firmware appears to be a complete disaster for Pixel 6/6 Pro and Pixel 7/7 Pro users, increasing power consumption and negatively impacting battery life and health.

The overheating issue has also been reported by some users, which is causing their devices to throttle, jitter, and slow down.

Battery drain and overheating are causing adverse effects

Going by the user complaints on the r/GooglePixel Reddit community thread, Twitter, and Google Support Forum, it seems like the latest security patch has caused some real trouble on Pixel smartphones. As per the Battery Usage window, the Google app appears to be using the most battery, along with Android System Intelligence; however, to a lesser degree. Some users have also reported overheating problems.

Google app consumed 30% battery on a user's device

Google is expected to deliver a fix sooner than later

The cause of the issues on Pixel devices remains unknown. However, going by the online reports, the May update is to blame. Whatever the exact reason, the problems have impacted a lot of Pixel owners. The handsets are baking, and the battery is draining even when devices are kept idle. Google appears to be aware of the problem and a fix is expected soon.

Here's what you do for now

The Pixel series is no stranger to bugs, and we have seen several instances in the past too. Just as Google addressed the previous issues, it'll likely handle this one as well. Until the flaw is rectified and a fix is released, users are advised to take precautionary measures like enabling Adaptive Battery. Extreme Battery Saver is recommended in case of high drainage.

Avoid updating your device, if you haven't already

Google rolled out the Android 13 May security patch at the beginning of the month for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6-series, 7, and 7 Pro models. While a lot of users might have already updated their devices to the latest security patch, those who haven't done it already, are advised to avoid having it and wait for the next update.