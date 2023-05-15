Technology

What is CEIR and how it'll help track lost smartphones

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 15, 2023, 12:20 pm 3 min read

The CEIR system is expected to be launched on May 17

You will soon be able to easily track your lost or stolen smartphone and block it from being used further, thanks to the government's upcoming initiative called Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR ). The new system, headed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), is most likely to be launched this week. The tentative launch date is May 17. Let's see how CEIR works.

Why does this story matter?

Losing your smartphone is troublesome, considering the personal data it stores, including photos, chats, and even banking credentials.

Apple has a tracking system in place via the Apple ID, allowing users to track their iPhone if it is misplaced.

In comparison, Android users don't have a sophisticated tracking mechanism as of now. However, the CEIR system will change things for the better.

How does the CEIR system work?

Last year, the government made it mandatory that the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, a 15-digit unique numeric identifier, should be disclosed before the mobile is sold in India. This allows the mobile networks to have access to the list of approved IMEI numbers, which in turn will help monitor the entry of any unauthorized mobile phone on their network.

CEIR will block cloned handsets from being used

The CEIR system will allow telecom operators to access the IMEI number of the device and the associated mobile number. This is already being used in some states to find misplaced phones. Hackers usually change the IMEI number of stolen phones to prevent them from being tracked or blocked. The CEIR system will block cloned handsets and prevent them from being used.

How to block the phone's IMEI number?

You can block your phone's IMEI in case it is lost or stolen, from the official CEIR website. Follow the instructions given on the portal and once you submit the "blocking request" via the CEIR portal, your phone will be blocked within 24 hours. "After the phone has been blocked, it cannot be used on any network across India," according to the official website.

What happens if someone tries to use the blocked phone?

"If anyone tries to use the blocked mobile phone, its traceability is generated," mentions the official CEIR website. If you have found your mobile phone, it can be unblocked from the portal.

CEIR system will launch on May 17

The Centre for Department of Telematics (CDoT) has been testing the pilot stage of the CEIR system in some telecom circles, including Delhi, Karnataka, and the North East region. The CEIR system is now ready for pan-India deployment, said an official from the Department of Telecommunication. "CEIR system is scheduled for pan-India launch on May 17," the person added.