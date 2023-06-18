Technology

Twitter video app for smart TVs incoming, confirms Elon Musk

Written by Akash Pandey June 18, 2023 | 05:06 pm 3 min read

Twitter appears to be really interested in focusing on videos, creators, and commerce partnerships. Followed by a series of updates, the platform is now about to get a video app for smart TVs. Elon Musk has confirmed that "it's coming," in response to a user who demanded a television-centric video app. Musk is yet to provide further details about the application.

Why does this story matter?

Musk announced the impending release of the Twitter video app for smart TVs today (on June 18). This is a clear sign that the man is committed to making Twitter a more video-centric platform. In fact, in recent years, Twitter has made a push into the video space, introducing several facilities to make it simpler for users to watch and share videos.

A brief background of the announcement

Musk was a guest on a one-hour, 37-minute "Real Talk with Zuby" podcast posted on Twitter yesterday. The episode was quoted and retweeted by T(w)itter Daily News (@TitterDaily), where a user S-M Robinson (@sunoxen ) wrote, "We really need a Twitter video app for Smart TVs. I'm not watching an hour-long video on Twitter." In response, Musk said, "It's coming."

The app might already be in the works

Twitter's video app for smart TVs might already be in development. Though Musk confirmed that "it's coming," he didn't elaborate further, leaving Twitterati perplexed as to when the app will launch or what features it'll have. In any case, the app appears to be a logical continuation of current initiatives. It'll make it easier for people to watch Twitter videos on their TVs.

Take a look at Musk's tweet

Twitter should be a more "vibrant" and "engaging" platform

Musk recently stated that he needs Twitter to be more "vibrant" and "engaging," and hence he intends to implement a number of changes to the platform. He believes that video is the future of social media. Therefore, Twitter should lead the way in this trend. Twitter can draw in more creators if it makes it simpler for users to watch/share videos.

Ability to upload 2-hour videos was introduced recently

Musk is making several changes on Twitter and one of them is focusing on video, creator, and business partnerships. He had tweeted that in a few weeks, "X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. The first block payment totals USD 5M." Last month, the platform introduced an update to allow its verified members to upload 2-hour long videos.