Sony's 55-inch Bravia TV is cheaper on Amazon: Check deal

Written by Akash Pandey June 18, 2023 | 04:04 pm 2 min read

The 55-inch Sony Bravia TV packs dual speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning

Sony has a strong presence in the Indian smart TV market. With a range of offerings under the Bravia series, the brand aims to deliver an enhanced viewing experience at every price point, from mid-tier to premium. If you want to upgrade your home entertainment, check out the deal on 55-inch Bravia TV, which is selling with steep discounts via Amazon.

Why does this story matter?

The 4K TVs represent a technological advancement over Full-HD models, featuring higher pixels, sharper edges, and more vibrant colors. Evidently, many brands aim to expand their footprint in this segment. However, Sony has been a prominent player for years now. The 55-inch Bravia TV generally sells at a higher price. However, it becomes a considerable choice with the deal we've found for you.

The smart TV supports a range of color enhancement algorithms

The 55-inch Sony Bravia TV features a minimalist design, slim bezels, and a 20W Open Baffle Speaker setup with Dolby Audio support. The smart TV boasts a 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angle. The television features Live Color technology, Motionflow XR200, 4K HDR, and 4K X Reality Pro technology for improved color reproduction and smooth graphics.

It provides surge and humidity protection

The 55-inch Sony Bravia TV gets X-Protection Pro which prevents it from damage caused due to dust, lightning, voltage surge, and humidity. It also supports "Family Link" to set up parental controls.

It offers hands-free access to Google Assistant

The 55-inch Sony Bravia TV is backed by an X1 4K processor. It boots Google TV and works with Amazon Alexa voice assistant via remote. In addition, the television offers built-in Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit integration, and Chromecast. It is equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an RF port, and Ethernet port. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Take a look at the deal

The 55-inch Sony Bravia TV (KD-55X74K) is retailing on Amazon at Rs. 57,990, as opposed to its MRP of Rs. 99,900. Additionally, the e-commerce website is offering Rs. 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit/credit card EMI transactions. No-cost EMI option is available for select cards. Moreover, you can save up to Rs. 2,500 by exchanging an old TV.