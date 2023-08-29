Google Pixel 8 to get 5 years of Android updates

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 29, 2023 | 01:47 pm 2 min read

Google Pixel 8 series is expected to debut in October. Representative image

Google is reportedly planning to increase the number of Android OS updates for its upcoming Pixel 8 series, aiming to match Apple's long-term update commitment for iPhones. Currently, Google offers three years of major OS updates and two years of security patches for its Pixel devices. In comparison, Samsung provides four years of Android updates for most of its premium phones and tablets, while Apple offers at least five years of major OS updates for iPhones.

Extended Android updates for the upcoming Pixel 8 line-up

According to 9to5Google, Google's update policy on the Pixel 8 series would cause it to "meaningfully match" Apple's commitment toward iPhones. For reference, the iPhone XR, which came out in 2018 with iOS 12, will be compatible with the upcoming iOS 17 which will be released next month. That's five years of software updates since the smartphone's launch. Although the exact details of Google's policy remain unknown, it is anticipated the tech giant could beat Samsung's current update strategy.

Longer OS updates could boost Pixel smartphone sales

Consumers who are hesitant to upgrade their phones every few years may be more inclined to purchase a Pixel device, knowing they will receive longer OS updates. This move could have a significant impact on the smartphone market and consumer preferences. It could also put pressure on other smartphone manufacturers to offer extended firmware updates, further enhancing the overall user experience and device longevity.

Pixel 8 series smartphones could debut next month

Google Pixel 8 series, which is expected to debut in October, will comprise Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Pixel 8 is tipped to feature a 6.17-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen, while Pixel 8 Pro could pack a bigger 6.7-inch QHD display. Both will support 120Hz refresh rate. The handsets will be powered by a Tensor G3 chipset and boot Android 14. The 8 Pro is said to pack a 4,950mAh battery as opposed to the 4,485mAh battery on Pixel 8.

