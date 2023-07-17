Technology

Google Pixel 6a under Rs. 25,000: Should you buy it

Written by Akash Pandey July 17, 2023 | 06:15 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 6a is a 5G phone with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support

In 2022, when the Pixel 6a was introduced in India, Android purists embraced it as a noteworthy mid-ranger, helping Google generate a respectable number of sales. Now, the Pixel 6a is a top-selling smartphone in its category, and it is available at almost half its launch price. Let's see if it is worth considering, a year after its debut.

Everything about the deal

The Pixel 6a is retailing for Rs. 25,999, as opposed to its launch price of Rs. 43,999. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,250 HDFC Bank discount, as a part of Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The e-commerce site is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000, provided you have a phone that meets their eligibility criteria.

It has a high-resolution OLED panel with protective glass

Pixel 6a sports a top-centered punch-hole cutout and an under-screen fingerprint reader. At the back, it has a dual-tone design with a full-width blacked-out camera visor. It bears IP67-rated dust and water ingress protection. The handset offers a 6.14-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED panel, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 429ppi pixel density, and Always-on display functionality. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

It sports an optically-stabilized main camera

On the rear, the Pixel 6a has a 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) camera. The phone supports a range of Pixel-exclusive image enhancement algorithms.

The device ships with Android 12

The Pixel 6a uses a Google Tensor chipset, which comes paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For security and privacy, it houses a Titan M2 co-processor. The device ships with Android 12. However, it has been promised to get three major OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Under the hood, it packs a 4,410mAh battery, which supports 18W charging.

Should you consider Pixel 6a in 2023?

If you are low on budget, but still need a powerful camera smartphone, go for the Pixel 6a. Even a year after its launch, it's still an outstanding choice. The phone has a water-resistant body. It offers a clean UI, snazzy photography tricks, a host of Pixel-exclusive features, and a decent battery backup. Additionally, Google's promise of three Android updates makes it more considerable.