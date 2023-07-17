Technology

How Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 will differ from iPhone 14

Written by Akash Pandey July 17, 2023 | 05:29 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 15 will have an upgraded ultra-wideband chip (Representative image)

Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 line-up in September. The series will include standard iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While the Pro models will witness substantial upgrades, the non-Pro variants are expected to bear some customary add-ons. Here's a quick read on what standard iPhone 15 will have onboard and how it'll differ from the outgoing model.

iPhone 15 will sport a Dynamic Island

Last year, the iPhone 14/14 Plus were treated differently compared to the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max models in the line-up. The Dynamic Island remained exclusive to Pro variants, whereas the standard trims continued the old notch-shaped design. However, this time Apple is planning to fill the design gap. The regular iPhone 15 will ditch the notch in favor of a top-centered pill-shaped cut-out.

Three new color variants will be there

The iPhone 15 is expected to have slightly slimmer bezels, compared to the existing model. It might have more rounded edges and a bigger camera bump. The device could get a 6.2-inch (0.1-inch bigger) OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. In addition to Midnight, Starlight, and Product(RED), leaker ShrimpApplePro has tipped three new colors for the phone: Green, Light Yellow, and Pink.

The device may boast a new, upgraded primary camera

The iPhone 15 will bear some upgrades in the camera department. As per the latest tip-off, the device will replace iPhone 14's 12MP (f/1.5) main sensor with a new, 48MP (f/1.8) snapper, along with sensor-shift OIS. The 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens will be retained. Also, it will continue to use 12MP (f/1.9, AF) camera for selfies. The device will feature an improved camera app.

Latest tip-off claims an improved battery capacity

The iPhone 15 will be powered by an Apple A16 Bionic chipset that debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max last year. As per ITHome, the device will house a 3,877mAh battery, surpassing iPhone 14's 3,279mAh unit. It will also include an upgraded ultra-wideband chip, and support Qi2-based wireless charging. The handset might adopt a 20W Type-C slot, replacing the existing lighting port.

iPhone 15 will debut in September

The iPhone 15 series will be introduced in September. The standard iPhone 15 may start at 6GB/128GB configuration, which will reportedly cost around $799 (nearly Rs. 65,650). For reference, the iPhone 14 was also introduced at the same price.