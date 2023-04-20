Business

Apple Saket opens as company's second retail store in India

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 20, 2023, 10:03 am 1 min read

Apple Saket makes debut two days after the company opened its flagship store in Mumbai (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has inaugurated its second brick-and-mortar store in the country, called Apple Saket. The company's CEO, Tim Cook, inaugurated the new store in Delhi. It will operate on all days between 10:00am to 11:00pm. There are over 70 trained professionals, who will give you walkthroughs and offer advice on Apple products. You can also place an order online and pick up from the store.

The new store runs on 100% renewable energy

Located in Select CityWalk Mall, South Delhi, the store runs on 100% renewable energy, just like the Mumbai store, Apple BKC. Inspired by Delhi's many gates, Apple Saket features a curved design storefront and a custom wall that was manufactured in India. Apple products, including the new iPhone 14 in yellow, are displayed on white oak tables for customers to review and purchase.