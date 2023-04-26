Technology

Everything about Apple's Nothing-inspired Beats Studio Buds+: Price to features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 26, 2023, 03:27 pm 2 min read

The new Beats earbuds will be launched on May 18

Thanks to a premature Amazon listing, we now know what Apple's new Beats earbuds will look like and what kind of features they will offer. The upcoming Beats Studio Buds+ will sport a transparent design and will come with improved active noise cancellation than its predecessor. The wireless earbuds will launch on May 18 and will be priced at $169.95 (roughly Rs. 13,900).

Why does this story matter?

Amazon accidentally put up a listing for Apple's new Beats Studio Buds+ on its website on April 25. While the product is no longer listed on the e-commerce website, the damage is done.

Pretty much everything about the upcoming earbuds has been revealed, from the design details to something as secretive as pricing.

We hope Apple has some surprises in store.

The new earbuds will sport a transparent design

The Beats Studio Buds+ will sport a premium-looking transparent design with a matching charging-cum-storage case. The new earbuds seem to have taken inspiration from Nothing Ear (1), known for its transparent styling. The Buds+ is expected to come with larger microphones and four ear tip options, including an extra small size. It may be offered in more colors than the one leaked by Amazon.

Studio Buds+ will be compatible with Android and iOS

Beats Studio Buds+ will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It will take on Google Pixel Buds Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro with features such as hands-free Siri, 'Find My' integration, fast pairing, and more.

The earbuds will have 36 hours of battery life

Beats Studio Buds+ will offer better active noise cancellation and an improved transparency mode which, according to Apple, "lets outside sound in, so you can hear what's going on around you." It will also support spatial audio. The new wireless earbuds will offer up to 36 hours of battery life. The case should support charging via a Type-C port.

Beats Studio Buds+: Pricing and availability

As per the Amazon listing, the new Beats Studio Buds+ will be launched on May 18 and will carry a price tag of $169.95 (roughly Rs. 13,900). Availability details will be revealed at the time of launch.