Technology

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Top deals to consider

Written by Akash Pandey July 15, 2023 | 05:19 pm 2 min read

The Big Saving Days sale will be live till July 19

Flipkart has commenced the 5-day Big Saving Days sale for customers. It will be live till July 19. The e-commerce giant is providing huge discounts on a range of electronic products. Buyers can also club additional bank and exchange offers. Here we have listed a few noteworthy deals, covering some of the most popular categories under consumer electronics.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic: Priced at Rs. 17,499

Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 Classic is retailing at Rs. 17,499 (MRP: Rs. 34,999) for its 42mm Bluetooth variant. Additionally, up to Rs. 1,500 bank offer is also available. The watch sports a rotating bezel and push buttons. It houses Exynos W920 processor and 16GB storage. The wearable boots Wear OS and offers sleep analysis, BIA measurement, workout tracking, and 40 hours of usage per charge.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-generation: Priced at Rs. 21,990

The AirPods Pro 2nd-generation are selling for Rs. 21,999 as against their Rs. 26,900 launch price. Up to Rs. 1,500 (bank) and Rs. 17,540 (exchange) discounts are also available. The earphones provide an in-ear fit, touch\swipe controls, and IPX4 protection. Powered by Apple's H2 chip, they offer ANC, Adaptive EQ, personalized Spatial Audio with head-tracking, Adaptive Transparency, and six hours of playtime per charge.

OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch: Priced at Rs. 35,999

OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch television can be grabbed at Rs. 35,999 (MRP: Rs. 49,999). Bank and exchange deals worth up to Rs. 3,000 are available too. The TV bears a minimalist design and packs Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers with 24W output. It has a 60Hz, 4K screen that supports MEMC and ALLM. The device boots Android TV 10 OS and has built-in Chromecast.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Priced at Rs. 67,999

The top-tier Android flagship from Google is now selling at its lowest price since launch. The Pixel 7 Pro is available at Rs. 67,999 as opposed to Rs. 84,999. Buyers can avail flat Rs. 4,000 HDFC Bank discount and up to Rs. 37,600 exchange bonus. Months after its debut, the handset still remains one of the most solid options in its segment.

Apple MacBook Air M2: Priced at Rs. 1,06,990

The MacBook Air M2 has a listed price of Rs. 1,14,900. However, it is available at Rs. 1,06,990. You can also get up to Rs. 1,500 bank offer and up to Rs. 17,900 exchange discount. The device features a 13.6-inch QHD+ LED-backlit panel. Powered by an Apple M2 chip, it has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 52.6Wh battery.