Technology

WhatsApp now provides security tips via new 'official chat' feature

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 15, 2023 | 04:46 pm 2 min read

The feature is currently available only to beta users

WhatsApp has just become more user-friendly. The company is releasing an 'official chat' feature, which will provide the latest updates, tips, and suggestions to help users make the best use of the app. However, you cannot access the new feature as yet since it is under testing on the beta channel. It could soon be released on the stable version.

Why does this story matter?

Considering how WhatsApp brings in upgrades and improvements almost every other month, it is important that users know about these key changes. While official announcements and in-app banners and tooltips do help to an extent, the official chat feature will undoubtedly have a wider reach. This added functionality could come of special use to those who use the app for the first time.

The official WhatsApp chat is marked with a green badge

The official WhatsApp chat is marked with a green badge, which lets users know the chat is authentic. The verified checkmark will differentiate it from similar phishing accounts and other such impersonating accounts. Needless to mention, the official chat works one way, meaning you will only be able to receive information about the latest features and tips for using the app.

The official chat will have a more 'intuitive' interface

Per WABetaInfo, the interface of the official WhatsApp chat has also been made more "intuitive." It's a great tool, especially for those who are new to the app. Users will get a whole bunch of information from new updates to existing useful features like the two-factor authentication option. You will also be able to block or archive this chat.

The feature is currently accessible only to beta users

The official WhatsApp chat feature is currently under development. It was spotted as part of the latest Android beta update, carrying version 2.23.15.10. The feature will be made available to more beta users in the coming days. Followed by the testing phase, we can expect it to get a wider rollout to both Android and iOS versions in the coming months.

WhatsApp is also working on animated avatars option

One of the several features that are currently in the works, is an animated version for avatars on WhatsApp. This new option will be similar to what you see on Instagram.