'Saiyaara,' 'Mahavatar Narishimha' overshadow 'Son of Sardaar 2'; experts react

Ajay Devgn 's Son of Sardaar 2 is facing a tough battle for screen space as it competes with two successful films, Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha. The limited number of theaters and multiple distributors involved have made the release strategy a hot topic in the industry. Trade expert Taran Adarsh and trade exhibitor Akshaye Rathi shared their insights on this issue with India Today.

Expert opinions 'Exhibitors aren't going to let go of the theaters' Adarsh said, "The thing is, these two films are doing so well, obviously, the exhibitors aren't going to let go of the theaters. They're not going to release the screens." "Even the distributors will feel the same, whether it's Anil Thadani for Mahavatar Narsimha or Yash Raj for Saiyaara." "So why would they want to let go of screens? They'll want to retain them, obviously."

Release strategy Adarsh explains why 'Sardaar 2' needs a wide release While Dhadak 2 is likely to have a limited rollout, Son of Sardaar 2 was banking on a wide release. Adarsh said, "Dhadak 2, I can understand, is a compact release. It's not going wide." "But Son of Sardaar 2 is a very big film and it needs that kind of screen count and showcase to recover its cost. Let's see what happens, the talks are still on."

Audience segmentation Are 'Saiyaara,' 'Son of Sardaar 2' direct competitors? Rathi pointed out that Saiyaara and Son of Sardaar 2 are very different films. He said, "The good thing is Saiyaara and Son of Sardaar 2 cater to very different audiences." "Saiyaara is popular among the 14-23 age group while Son of Sardaar 2 appeals more to viewers in their late 20s to early 40s. So they're not really competing for the same crowd."