Hombale's 'Mahavatar Narsimha' to roar internationally from July 31

After dominating the Indian box office , Ashwin Kumar's animated film Mahavatar Narsimha is set for its international release. The mythological animated feature, which has resonated with the Indian audience, will be released in Australia on July 31. The announcement was made by Hombale Films on X, stating that "the divine roar echoes across the world... and now it reaches Australia." It will also be released in North America, Singapore, the Middle East, and the UK on the same date.

Twitter Post Here's the announcement The divine roar echoes across the world… and now, it reaches Australia 🇦🇺#MahavatarNarsimha is all set to ignite the screens across 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 from 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐘 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭, releasing through @tolly_movies ✨



Come and be part of this divine cinematic experience.#Mahavatar… pic.twitter.com/apOTgnE1QY — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) July 27, 2025

Fan appeal 'Mahavatar Narsimha' makers request fans not to share clips online As excitement builds, the makers have also requested viewers not to upload any clips or footage from the film online. Their message read, "We truly appreciate your immense love and unparalleled excitement for #MahavatarNarsimha." "We kindly request all fans to refrain from sharing video clips from the film online. Let's preserve the divine experience for everyone to witness the magic on the big screen."

Franchise details The film is the first in a planned animated series Mahavatar Narsimha is the inaugural film in an ambitious animated franchise based on the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu. The series, produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, will span a decade with titles such as Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and two parts of Mahavatar Kalki (2035 and 2037).