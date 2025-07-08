Unni Mukundan's Instagram hacked? Actor warns fans to stay vigilant

Popular Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has confirmed that his official Instagram handle, @iamunnimukundan, has been hacked. He took to Facebook to issue an urgent warning, stating that any posts or messages from the account are not from him. "Any updates, DMs, stories or content going out from that account are not from me—they are being posted by the hackers," he wrote.

Precautionary measures Actor is working with relevant teams to resolve the issue Mukundan also urged his fans not to engage in any way with the hacked account, share personal information, or click on any suspicious links. "Please do NOT engage, click on any suspicious links or share personal information in response to anything from that account at this time," he wrote. He added, "We're working with the relevant teams to resolve the issue. I'll keep you all posted through verified channels."

Fan reactions Fans show support for Mukundan Fans of the actor were understandably worried about the situation. One fan commented on his Facebook post, "It's truly unfair how so many people are targeting him without understanding his journey or giving him the benefit of the doubt." Another fan advised him to double-check everything, especially his official Facebook account and email address. A user wrote, "I see - I thought it was from you Unniii - never mind - we better think twice before believing everything posted."