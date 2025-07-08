Unni Mukundan's Instagram hacked? Actor warns fans to stay vigilant
What's the story
Popular Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has confirmed that his official Instagram handle, @iamunnimukundan, has been hacked. He took to Facebook to issue an urgent warning, stating that any posts or messages from the account are not from him. "Any updates, DMs, stories or content going out from that account are not from me—they are being posted by the hackers," he wrote.
Precautionary measures
Actor is working with relevant teams to resolve the issue
Mukundan also urged his fans not to engage in any way with the hacked account, share personal information, or click on any suspicious links. "Please do NOT engage, click on any suspicious links or share personal information in response to anything from that account at this time," he wrote. He added, "We're working with the relevant teams to resolve the issue. I'll keep you all posted through verified channels."
Fan reactions
Fans show support for Mukundan
Fans of the actor were understandably worried about the situation. One fan commented on his Facebook post, "It's truly unfair how so many people are targeting him without understanding his journey or giving him the benefit of the doubt." Another fan advised him to double-check everything, especially his official Facebook account and email address. A user wrote, "I see - I thought it was from you Unniii - never mind - we better think twice before believing everything posted."
Career highlights
Meanwhile, actor is enjoying success of 'Marco'
Despite the hacking incident, Mukundan is riding high on the success of his 2024 film Marco. The movie received mixed reviews for its violence but did well at the box office. As per Sacnilk, it earned ₹102.55 crore worldwide. He was last seen in Get Set Baby.