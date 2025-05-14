How to go live on Instagram
What's the story
Going live on Instagram is an excellent way to connect with your audience in real time.
For Android users, the process is pretty simple and can be done in a matter of seconds.
This guide will take you through the steps you need to take to start your live broadcast, engaging your followers to the fullest.
Account setup
Setting up your Instagram account
Before going live, make sure that your Instagram account is set up correctly.
First, ensure that you have the latest version of the app installed from the Google Play Store.
Then, log into your account and ensure that it's public if you wish to reach a broader audience.
Adjust privacy settings, if necessary, to control who can view and interact with your live videos.
Begin live stream
Starting your live broadcast
To kick-off a live broadcast, open the Instagram app and swipe right from the home feed to pull up the camera screen.
Choose "Live" at the bottom of the screen by swiping through options like "Story" or "Reels."
When you are ready, tap on "Go Live." The app will verify connection strength before starting; make sure you're connected to a stable internet source for seamless streaming.
Audience interaction
Engaging with your audience
While broadcasting, engage with viewers by responding to comments and questions in real time.
Use features like pinning comments or inviting viewers to join as guests for more interactive sessions.
Keep an eye on viewer count and adjust content based on engagement levels for maximum impact.
When you're ready to wrap up your session, tap "End" in the top-right corner of the screen.