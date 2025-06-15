Atlee addresses plagiarism allegations, defends himself
What's the story
Filmmaker Atlee recently received his honorary doctorate from Sathyabama University in Chennai.
In his acceptance speech, he addressed the allegations of plagiarism in his films.
He said, "Generally, there's a perception that the films I make are taken from here or there."
"But let me tell you about my life today and give an example you can connect with."
This comes after netizens started pointing out the similarities between the poster of his next film and Dune.
Personal touch
How Atlee defended himself
Atlee defended his work by using a personal example. He mentioned Vijay's character in his 2019 film Bigil, based on Jeppiaar, who is the chancellor and founder of Sathyabama University.
"Raayappan in Bigil was inspired by Jeppiaar sir."
"Today, when I got the doctorate and they played music from Mersal...I believe I earned this only through honesty, only through love."
"I promise today that I will make this country proud."
New project
Atlee reveals details about his film with Allu Arjun
Atlee also gave a glimpse into his upcoming project with Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun.
He said, "Kalanidhi Maran sir (of Sun Pictures) is producing this film. It's one of the most expensive films to be made in our country."
"We will be using a lot of new technology to make it. I'm dreaming big, and the budget has yet to be locked."
"The producer will decide the release date," he added.
Congratulations
Meanwhile, Arjun congratulated Atlee on social media
On Saturday evening, Arjun congratulated the director on his honorary doctorate.
He wrote on social media, "Big congratulations to @Atlee_dir garu on receiving the honorary doctorate. Really happy to see your passion and craft being celebrated at this level. Wishing you many more heights ahead."
Atlee made his directorial debut with Raja Rani in 2013. His last film was Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Padukone.
Twitter Post
Arjun congratulates Atlee
Big congratulations to @Atlee_dir garu on receiving the honorary doctorate. Really happy to see your passion and craft being celebrated at this level. Wishing you many more heights ahead 🖤 pic.twitter.com/1vPsSd0LOu— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 14, 2025