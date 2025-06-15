What's the story

Filmmaker Atlee recently received his honorary doctorate from Sathyabama University in Chennai.

In his acceptance speech, he addressed the allegations of plagiarism in his films.

He said, "Generally, there's a perception that the films I make are taken from here or there."

"But let me tell you about my life today and give an example you can connect with."

This comes after netizens started pointing out the similarities between the poster of his next film and Dune.