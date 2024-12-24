Summarize Simplifying... In short In the action-drama film 'Baby John', Varun Dhawan channels South Indian cinema's mass appeal, drawing inspiration from Rajinikanth and the 1991 film 'Hum'.

Despite the challenges of adapting to the South Indian filmmaking style, Dhawan enjoyed the experience, particularly his scenes with young co-star Zara.

Looking ahead, Dhawan has a variety of projects lined up, including a comedy directed by his father and a war film sequel, reflecting the evolving expectations of Indian cinema audiences. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Baby John' releases on December 22

How Varun Dhawan channeled Rajinikanth for 'Baby John'

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:36 pm Dec 24, 202404:36 pm

What's the story Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is all set to woo audiences with his upcoming Christmas release, Baby John. To get into the skin of the character, Dhawan studied the iconic mannerisms of South Indian cinema legend Rajinikanth. He told Variety, "I wanted to do something larger than life. I wanted to be that macho hero." The film is a huge departure from his previous work and a major collaboration between Hindi and South Indian cinema.

Film details

'Baby John' is a Hindi-South Indian cinema collaboration

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is a joint venture between Jio Studios and Atlee, produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is an action-drama that follows in the footsteps of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's venture into South Indian-style cinema with Atlee's Jawan. This project marks a major collaboration between Hindi and South Indian cinema.

Role prep

Dhawan's preparation and inspiration for 'Baby John'

To prep for his role, Dhawan delved into South Indian cinema's mass appeal moments. He was shown a video compilation of Rajinikanth and other actors from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi cinema copying Rajinikanth's style. He also took inspiration from the 1991 Amitabh Bachchan starrer Hum. "Baby John has similar themes... It also has another theme of protection of women in this country," he explained.

Production insights

Dhawan on challenges and highlights of 'Baby John' production

Dhawan admitted that adapting to the South Indian filmmaking style was difficult. He called it one of his toughest acting assignments, saying, "No shooting day felt easy ever. There was no light shooting day. Everything felt heavy. Everything felt big." However, despite the difficulties, he enjoyed working with his young co-star Zara, calling their scenes together fun and spontaneous.

Upcoming ventures

Dhawan's future projects and evolving Indian cinema

Dhawan has a mixed bag of projects, including the comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father David Dhawan, and the war film sequel Border 2. He will also start working on Anees Bazmee's comedy sequel No Entry 2 by the end of 2025. Looking back at how Indian cinema has changed in 2024, he said audiences now expect more and won't accept mediocrity.