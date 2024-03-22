Next Article

Atlee teases potential sequel to Hindi debut, 'Jawan'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:10 am Mar 22, 202411:10 am

What's the story Renowned Indian director Arun Kumar, popularly known as Atlee, has sparked speculation about a potential sequel to his successful Hindi debut film, Jawan. The action-packed thriller was Atlee's first venture with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. The film shattered records and captivated Hindi cinema enthusiasts with its compelling plot, thrilling action scenes, melodious songs, and stellar performances. Now, Atlee has spoken about whether the film is returning with a sequel or not.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Released in November 2023, Jawan marked the Telugu debut of Khan and the Hindi directorial debut of Atlee. Featuring Khan in a dual role as a son and a father, it also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, and others with Deepika Padukone seen in a special cameo. According to reports, the film's worldwide collection stood at Rs. 1,148.32 crore, becoming the second consecutive hit for Khan after Pathaan.

Is the sequel in making?

I will surprise: Atlee on 'Jawan's sequel

At a recent gathering, Atlee discussed his upcoming projects and the potential for a Jawan 2. Although he didn't confirm the sequel, he vowed to astonish his fans with diverse content. "But I will write something, I will surprise. Every film had a chance of coming up with a sequel but I always surprise the audience with more, different content. So, I will come up with something. Let's see," Atlee stated.

Collaboration with SRK

Atlee is keen to team up with SRK again

Atlee also expressed his enthusiasm to collaborate once more with Khan. "Indeed, there's no denying it. We will collaborate again. The details of when, how, and what are all up to Shah Rukh sir," he shared. Reflecting on their previous teamwork on Jawan, Atlee lauded Khan as being "the most enjoyable person" and "emotionally driven," dubbing him "the Bible of my cinema."

Upcoming projects

Atlee's next is a production venture with Varun Dhawan

While Atlee is still basking in the mega success of Jawan, the director-producer is set for his next. He will be producing Varun Dhawan's forthcoming film, Baby John. Directed by A Kaleeswaran, the film will also star Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi as female protagonists. The official launch of the movie was held this year in January.