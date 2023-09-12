Box office collection: SRK's 'Jawan' passes the Monday test

Entertainment

Box office collection: SRK's 'Jawan' passes the Monday test

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 10:28 am 1 min read

'Jawan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is on a box office rampage and the action thriller is setting some god-level expectations for the upcoming films in Bollywood. The movie has already crossed the Rs. 500 crore mark globally and is set to rake in more in the coming weeks. The movie has received rave reviews from critics and has emerged as a viewers' favorite.

Aiming for the Rs. 350 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 30.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall it has earned Rs. 316.66 crore in India. The movie has passed the Monday test. The cast includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, among others. Let's see how this film keeps the momentum going on weekdays.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline