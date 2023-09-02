#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Kushi' gets roaring start; mints Rs. 15cr+

September 02, 2023

Originally made in Telugu, 'Kushi' was dubbed and released in other languages including Hindi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's latest romantic drama Kushi has had a good start at the box office. The film, released on Friday (September 1), made a successful debut at the ticket windows with a country-wide collection of over Rs. 15 across all languages. The film's earnings are expected to go even higher over the weekend.

Why does this story matter?

Kushi marks the second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda. They first starred together in Mahanati, a biographical film made on the life of the late legendary South Indian actor Savitri. It was released in 2018. Meanwhile, it is also the second time that Prabhu worked with director Shiva Nirvana after the 2019 film Majili.

'Kushi' did maximum business in Telugu, followed by Tamil

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Nirvana's movie had its maximum collections from the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Telugu version of Kushi earned Rs. 14.7 crore on Friday, followed by the Tamil-dubbed version that earned Rs. 55 lakh. The report also said that Kushi might go on to earn another Rs. 10 crore on the second day at the box office.

Love story shot in snow-capped mountains of Kashmir

Kushi is a story about Viplav, a young engineer working with BSNL who asks for his posting in Kashmir. There, he meets Aara/Aaradhya, who initially pretends to be a Muslim but reveals her original identity as a Hindu when she falls in love with Viplav. At first, their families agree to their marriage, but eventually, the couple decides to elope. Read Kushi's review here.

Everything to know about film

Helmed by Nirvana, Kushi also features actors Murali Sharma and Sachin Khedekar as Prabhu and Deverakonda's fathers. Veteran actor Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan, Rohini, Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Rahul Ramakrishna, among others, are also seen in important roles. Popular composer Hesham Abdul Wahab helmed the film's music. Originally made in Telugu, Kushi was dubbed and released in other languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

