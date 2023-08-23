#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Gadar 2' enters the Rs. 400 crore club

Written by Aikantik Bag August 23, 2023 | 10:05 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Bollywood is still dominated by the '80s and '90s superstars. Their on-screen charisma is unmatched till date and the same is reflected on their films' box office collections. Sunny Deol's recently released Gadar 2 has become a rage at the box office and the movie has now surpassed the Rs. 400 crore mark at the India box office.

'Gadar 2' is fearless on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 11.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 400.10 crore in India. The Anil Sharma directorial is quite steady on weekdays and it is here to stay for a long time. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

