Satish Kaushik's swan song 'Kaagaz 2' is in post-production

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 03:45 pm 1 min read

'Kaagaz 2' is in the post-production stage

The highly anticipated film, Kaagaz 2, is in the final stages of post-production, as confirmed by producer Ratan Jain. Directed by VK Prakash, this sequel to the 2021 hit Kaagaz boasts a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra, Anang Desai, and Neena Gupta, with the late Satish Kaushik in a dynamic role. The film completed shooting in January 2023, just months before Kaushik's untimely death.

Plot of the film

Kaagaz 2 narrates the compelling story of an ordinary man whose right to life is jeopardized by protests and rallies. The makers have worked tirelessly to ensure that the movie remains faithful to Kaushik's original vision and pays homage to his creative legacy. Notably, Kaushik wrote and directed the first film, Kaagaz. Producer Ratan Jain expressed his enthusiasm for the project, mentioning that the first installment was well-received by audiences.

More about the film

Jain also conveyed his confidence in the film's success, believing it will captivate and emotionally engage viewers just like its predecessor. Kaagaz 2 is produced by Venus Records & Tapes LLP and Satish Kaushik Entertainment. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release as a fitting tribute to the late filmmaker's remarkable body of work.

