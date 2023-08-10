Bhumi Pednekar-Shehnaaz Gill's 'Thank You For Coming' poster out

Bhumi Pednekar-Shehnaaz Gill's 'Thank You For Coming' poster out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 10, 2023 | 01:22 pm 1 min read

'Thank You For Coming' poster is out

There is a new "chick-flick" in the block! Yes, the anticipation is in ever-increasing mode, ever since the poster of the upcoming film Thank You For Coming started making rounds on social media. The actors took to their social media and shared the poster. Although nothing is revealed, the quirky poster has made fans quite curious regarding the Bhumi Pednekar-headlined movie.

Cast and crew of the film

The upcoming movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Sushant Divgikr, Dolly Ahluwalia, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Kundrra, among others. The upcoming project is being helmed by Karan Boolani and is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The music is produced by Saregama. This movie seems to be a comedy-drama.

