Written by Aikantik Bag August 02, 2023 | 10:55 am 1 min read

'Koi… Mil Gaya' re-releasing in theaters this August

Aila Jadoo! Nope, this is not any ﻿jadoo (magic), this is real! Koi... Mil Gaya is returning on celluloid on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. Over the years, the film has attained cult status and every character of the Koi... Mil Gaya universe has become a huge part of our pop culture! So, quintessential '90s kids, be ready for a nostalgia trip!

Release date and Roshan Sr.'s reaction

As per a report on Pinkvilla, PVR Inox will re-release the Rakesh Roshan directorial on August 4 across 30 cities in India. Roshan said, "We hope the re-release marks to be a family outing with parents taking their kids to cinema halls and introducing the new generation to Jaadoo, while the parents reminisce memories of watching the film 20 years ago."

More about the film

Interestingly, the film was loosely based on Satyajit Ray's Bankubabur Bandhu. The sci-fi film was headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The cast included Rekha, Prem Chopra, Rajat Bedi, and Johnny Lever, among others. The movie was considered an experiment two decades back as India was not exposed to many sci-fi films. The film's endearing story and Rajesh Roshan's music stayed with us.

