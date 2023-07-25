Alia Bhatt opens up about CBFC's cuts on #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt opens up about CBFC's cuts on #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani

Written by Aikantik Bag July 25, 2023 | 02:38 pm 2 min read

CBFC suggested minor cuts to 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. It marks the return of the quintessential Bollywood romance. It also marks Karan Johar's return to directing after seven years. The film went through some minor cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and now the film's lead actor Alia Bhatt has responded regarding the same.

Bhatt assured that the cuts have not affected the film

Bhatt is currently busy promoting the film which releases on Friday. She addressed the media and said, "There have been some minor cuts that have been asked by the board and we respect that completely and that has been coordinated but whatever cut you're talking about ("Khela hobe" dialogue) is not the case. The final cut is seamlessly flowing regardless of these minor cuts."

More about the cuts suggested by CBFC

The trailer had some references to Mamata Banerjee's party's political slogan. Reportedly, CBFC has removed all political references, replaced Old Monk with "Bold Monk," and censored some cuss words. The romantic comedy promises a typical Johar flavor and the cast includes Tota Roy Chowdhury, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh, among others. Currently, the film's songs are topping the charts.

Share this timeline