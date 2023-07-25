Ektaa-Rhea's 'Veere Di Wedding 2' is happening! Details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag July 25, 2023 | 02:24 pm 1 min read

'Veere Di Wedding 2' is in the cards

Rhea Kapoor is known for backing female-led films and reports are rife that she has joined hands with Ektaa Kapoor for the upcoming sequel of Veere Di Wedding. Yes, the sequel is happening and is currently in the pre-production stage. The producer duo is also producing The Crew headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan which is currently in production.

The upcoming film is in pre-production stage

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "They have already set the ball rolling for the sequel. So, Veere Di Wedding 2 is definitely being made, and the idea and concept have already been locked. However, the script is still being written." The source revealed that casting will take place in a few months.

Tentative shooting dates

Speaking about the tentative filming date, the source stated that the makers will take it to the floors in 2024. The first installment was a smash hit at the box office. The film celebrating womanhood was headlined by Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania, Swara Bhasker, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Fans are low-key excited about this film and hoping the charismatic quartet returns to the screen.

