Alia Bhatt to headline YRF Spy Universe's 8th film: Report

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt to headline YRF Spy Universe's 8th film: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 14, 2023 | 01:16 pm 2 min read

Alia Bhatt is reportedly the new addition to YRF Spy Universe

With the YRF Spy Universe film franchise, Yash Raj Films has reached a different level in Indian cinema. These spy thrillers have awed viewers for decades now. Now, reports are rife that YRF chief Aditya Chopra has roped in Alia Bhatt to be part of the eighth film of the franchise. It is likely to be a female-led big-budget action flick, per reports.

Bhatt to be seen in new avatar

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge." Notably, the rumored film will be the first female-led action thriller of the franchise. Speaking about the actor's character, the source said, "It's going to be Alia Bhatt like never before."

Film to go on floors in 2024

Ever since Raazi's release, fans wanted to see Bhatt in more spy dramas. The YRF Spy Universe is all about panache and extravagance, and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor will likely wow the viewers. Notably, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were also seen in some slick action sequences in Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan, respectively. Reportedly, the upcoming flick will go on floors in 2024.

Share this timeline