Angad Bedi-Saiyami Kher's chemistry seems mesmerizing in new 'Ghoomer' photograph

Written by Aikantik Bag July 06, 2023 | 11:44 am 1 min read

A new look from R Balki's 'Ghoomer' is out

R Balki is one of the most adept directors and is currently in buzz after the release of Lust Stories 2. The director is now teaming up with Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher for Ghoomer. Recently, an exclusive photograph from the sets started making rounds and the duo's chemistry seems to be mesmerizing. Fans are excited for the film.

Story and cast of the film

In the photograph, Bedi and Kher are seen in traditional attire and their infectious smile gives an idea about the love and emotional core of the film. The story revolves around a paraplegic sportsperson played by Kher. The cast includes Balki's frequent collaborators Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Interestingly, Sr. Bachchan has been featured in nearly all R Balki feature directorials.

