Happy birthday, Shweta Tripathi: Unconventional but popular projects of actor

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 06, 2023 | 11:39 am 2 min read

Shweta Tripathi is a popular face in Hindi films and web series

Shweta Tripathi is one of the most exceptional actors in Hindi showbiz. She has proved her acting prowess through various films and shows that she has been part of. Best known for playing Golu Gupta in Mirzapur, Tripathi has proved her versatility. As the actor turned 38 years old on Thursday (July 6), we take a look at her best projects.

'Masaan'

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Masaan is one of the best films in Indian cinema that shed light on life's harsh reality involving death, caste, and personal losses. It revolved around the lives of four individuals who, while in search of love, see themselves gripped by the dark societal truth. Apart from Tripathi, it also starred Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Richa Chadha.

'The Trip'

Starring Lisa Haydon, Sapna Pabbi, Mallika Dua, and Tripathi, the web series titled The Trip is about four young women out on a bachelorette trip. The complete entertainer could also be called the female version of Dil Chahta Hai. Tripathi essayed the role of Ananya, the one who is getting married. Her performance was much loved by everyone.

'Gone Kesh'

One of the best and most unconventional roles that Tripathi played is of women suffering from alopecia. In the movie Gone Kesh, Tripathi impressed everyone by not only accepting the challenging role but also effortlessly essaying it. Directed by debutant Qasim Khallow, it also featured Jitendra Kumar, Vipin Sharma, Deepika Amin, and Brijendra Kala in important roles.

'Mirzapur'

A project after Masaan that brought her much fame, is the web series Mirzapur. The crime thriller featured her as Gajgamini Gupta (Golu). It is undoubtedly one of the best on-screen performances of the actor. In the first season, she was paired opposite Vikrant Massey's Bablu. The series, led by Ali Fazal, Tripathi, and Divyenndu, also starred Shriya Pilgaonkar and Vijay Varma.

