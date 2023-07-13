Shah Rukh Khan drops new 'Jawan' poster after #AskSRK session

Written by Aikantik Bag July 13, 2023 | 01:08 pm 1 min read

New 'Jawan' poster revealed

Shah Rukh Khan is ruling Bollywood at the moment with a massive buzz surrounding Jawan. The makers released the prevue and it seems that the aging superstar is unstoppable at his career's peak. Khan is known for unique marketing trends. Before, he had released a prevue instead of a teaser/trailer. On Thursday, after an #AskSRK session, he revealed a new poster.

Your wish, Khan's command

A Twitter user asked him why the makers did not release a new poster. Khan revealed that they plan to unveil one after the #AskSRK session. And, he kept his promise! Since Pathaan, Khan has stopped using conventional promotional strategies. His witty #AskSRK sessions are a fan favorite. The Atlee directorial, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is set to release on September 7.

