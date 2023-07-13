Selena Gomez to star as Linda Ronstadt in biopic: Report

Entertainment

Selena Gomez to star as Linda Ronstadt in biopic: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 13, 2023 | 12:56 pm 2 min read

Selena Gomez to don Linda Ronstadt's role

Selena Gomez is a Jill of many trades. The popstar-actor enjoys a huge fan following globally and now reports are rife that she will be starring in a Linda Ronstadt biopic. Ronstadt is considered to be one of the pop icons of the '70s and '80s. Given Gomez's expertise in music, this update has excited the fans. However, nothing has been announced yet.

Gomez has been offered a script

As per Showbiz 411, director James Keach has offered a script to the Only Murders in the Building actor. Keach has earlier directed a documentary on Ronstadt, titled The Sound of My Voice. Interestingly, Ronstadt is currently battling a version of Parkinson's which led her to retire. Apart from that, she is an adept personality and it reflects in her bestselling memoir.

Ronstadt's career in a nutshell

The 76-year-old popstar has often topped the charts in her career of approximately four decades. Her collaborations with the much-famed Eagles and Jackson Browne are still considered to be milestones. Ronstadt's personal life caught the eyeballs, too. Her relationships with California Governor Jerry Brown, Star Wars creator George Lucas were hotcakes for the media. It'll be interesting to witness Gomez donning the icon's role.

Share this timeline