Happy birthday, Margot Robbie: Breakthrough roles of Australian actor-producer

Written by Isha Sharma July 02, 2023 | 02:15 am 2 min read

Margot Robbie is celebrating her 33rd birthday today!

Our favorite Barbie, Margot Robbie, has turned 33! The Australian actor-producer-voice actor burst onto the scene through Neighbours in 2008 and followed it up with a variety of diverse roles in Hollywood films. Even on occasions when her projects have not done commercially well, she has received critical acclaim. On her birthday on Sunday, let us take a look at her breakthrough projects.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

While The Wolf of Wall Street is best remembered for Leonardo DiCaprio's scintillating performance, it would hardly be an exaggeration to say that Robbie, too, lent immense support to this Martin Scorsese- directorial. Robbie won the Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer for playing Naomi Lapaglia. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards and is streaming on MX Player and Amazon Prime Video.

Films in DC Extended Universe (DCEU)

Arguably her most well-known role, Robbie has played Harley Quinn in three films of DCEU: Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021). She once said, "I love playing Harley. I don't know when I'll ever get sick of playing Harley, she's such a catalyst of chaos." Robbie added that different directors help her explore "different angles of Harley."

'I, Tonya' (2017)

I, Tonya earned Robbie an Academy Award nod in the Best Actress category. Directed by Craig Gillespie, this biographical drama movie captured the life, career, and controversies surrounding Tonya Harding, a popular American figure skater. Robbie also co-produced the film and trained for four months to get her skating scenes right! Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, and Julianne Nicholson were also part of it.

'Mary Queen of Scots' (2018)

Mary Queen of Scots, directed by Josie Rourke, featured an ensemble cast of Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, David Tennant, and Guy Pearce. Robbie starred as Queen Elizabeth I and was nominated in the best supporting actress categories at the SAG Awards and BAFTA Awards. In India, you can buy/rent the film on Prime Video and Apple TV.

