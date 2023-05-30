Entertainment

Jennifer Winget's birthday: Her breakthrough projects on Hindi television

Jennifer Winget has turned 38. Happy birthday!

Actor Jennifer Winget is a massive name in Hindi television, and has been entertaining us for the past two decades now! She made her television debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom in 2002 and has been an indispensable part of several terrific projects over the years, earning acclaim for her charm and acting on the way. On her 38th birthday, we revisit her works.

'Dill Mill Gayye'

Who can forget the chemistry and the playful banter between Dr. Riddhima Gupta and Dr. Armaan Malik (Karan Singh Grover)? If you grew up watching Star One's medical-drama Dill Mill Gayye, you would certainly remember how Winget became an overnight sensation through DMG. The serial epitomized the enemies-to-lovers trope and Winget's then real-life affair with Singh Grover further fueled the intensity of their scenes.

'Saraswatichandra'

Saraswatichandra, created and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring Gautam Rode, was another drama that solidified Winget's acting caliber. She played Kumud Desai, the female lead of the program. Since Saraswatichandra was based in Ahmedabad, Winget had to learn the Hindi-Gujarati accent, shed off her urban avatar, and sell herself as a believable Gujarati woman—something she aced throughout the soap opera.

'Beyhadh'

If you ask Winget's fans, they'll say that Winget carried the two seasons of thriller romantic drama Beyhadh on her back! The first season aired from October 2016 to October 2017, while its successor made its way to Sony TV in December 2019 and was telecast till March 2020. Her role as businesswoman Maya was immensely loved, and Beyhadh is now available on SonyLIV.

Winget has also been a part of numerous reality shows

Not only has Winget soared to great heights through her acting in daily soaps, but her claim to fame also includes her association with numerous reality shows that once ruled Indian TV. In 2008, she won Zara Nachke Dikha 1 and has hosted shows like Dekh India Dekh, Zara Nachke Dikha 2, and Comedy ka Maha Muqabla, among her involvement with other shows.